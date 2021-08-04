Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $33,855,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

