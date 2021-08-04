Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Upwork by 108.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 43.6% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -259.80 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

