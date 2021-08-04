Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amyris worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $50,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 845,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $13,410,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

