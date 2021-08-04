Analysts Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $9.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock.

AIZ stock opened at $158.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53. Assurant has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

