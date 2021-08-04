Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,564 shares of company stock worth $439,005. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,692. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.