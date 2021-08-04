Analysts Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $23.13 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $18,444,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

