Analysts Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.21 Million

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $228.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $247.12 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $821.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,092. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $705.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

