Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

SEAS stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

