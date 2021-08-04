Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

OZK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

