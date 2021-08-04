Analysts Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MDNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,833. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.