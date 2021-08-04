Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $236.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

