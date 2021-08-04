Analysts Offer Predictions for Facebook, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB opened at $351.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $995.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after buying an additional 140,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

