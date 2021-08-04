Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Generac (NYSE: GNRC) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2021 – Generac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/29/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $406.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $448.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac is well poised to benefit from a diversified business model and higher market penetration, driven by an aging power infrastructure. It established a new business entity, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. An extended footprint in the clean energy market, with the Chilicon Power buyout, bode well. The Deep Sea Electronics acquisition will help Generac advance its product roadmap with the evolution of the world’s electrical grid. However, stiff competition from diversified industrial companies, and high research and development expenses are concerning. Tense Sino-U.S. trade relations and export restrictions amid the pandemic pose headwinds. Its clean energy business is partially dependent on favorable government policies and subsidies. This, in turn, hinders its growth potential to some extent.”

7/7/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $430.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $400.24. 737,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,331. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $4,202,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,002.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

