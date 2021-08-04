Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $149.06

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.06.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $104.21 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.