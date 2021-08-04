Analysts Set Expectations for Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

