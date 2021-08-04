Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $54.73

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.73.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
