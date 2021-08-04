Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target at $35.25

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 508,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

