Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $213.64

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.09.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $216.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

