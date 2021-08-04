Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Target Price at $98.86

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.86.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

