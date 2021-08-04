Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) recently:

8/2/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

7/8/2021 –

7/8/2021 –

7/8/2021 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -819.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Datadog Inc alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,085 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Datadog by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,480,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,079,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.