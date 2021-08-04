Analyzing Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceconomy and Krispy Kreme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $23.34 billion 0.08 -$259.98 million N/A N/A Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.29 -$64.30 million N/A N/A

Krispy Kreme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceconomy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ceconomy and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 4 0 2 0 1.67 Krispy Kreme 0 3 11 0 2.79

Krispy Kreme has a consensus price target of 20.96, suggesting a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Profitability

This table compares Ceconomy and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy 1.54% 45.21% 2.84% Krispy Kreme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats Ceconomy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

