Analyzing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 20.15 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.13 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Realities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kubient and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.00%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kubient beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

