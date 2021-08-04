Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,418 ($44.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company has a market cap of £46.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,231.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.