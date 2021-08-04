Ann Lewnes Sells 1,164 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $621.28 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

