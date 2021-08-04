ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $152,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.77. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

