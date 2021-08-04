Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.69. 25,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,706. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.76. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.