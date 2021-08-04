Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Maxim Group

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATE. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of TSE ATE remained flat at $C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,374,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 19.94 and a current ratio of 21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.52.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
