Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Maxim Group

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATE. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE ATE remained flat at $C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,374,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 19.94 and a current ratio of 21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.52.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $37,972.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.