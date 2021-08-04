APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 13,755,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,082. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -295.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.95. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

