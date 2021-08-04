Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ARI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.