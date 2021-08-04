Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 35,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,423. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

