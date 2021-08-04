Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple stock opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

