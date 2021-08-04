Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $147.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.82. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

