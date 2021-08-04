Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $163.99 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $147.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.