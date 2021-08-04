Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,015. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

