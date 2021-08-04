Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,015. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.