Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APTO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 14,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.