AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cass Information Systems worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 630.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASS opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $604.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

