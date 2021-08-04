AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

