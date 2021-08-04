AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $734,000 in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,820.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,390.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,265.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

