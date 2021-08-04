AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $756,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,622,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,030 shares of company stock worth $68,209,772.

SDGR stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -368.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

