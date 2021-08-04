AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $5,189,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $4,450,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

