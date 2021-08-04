Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,645. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.57.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

