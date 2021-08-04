ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 289,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ARC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,833. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

