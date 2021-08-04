ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was up 5.3% on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $99.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ArcBest traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.43. Approximately 3,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 324,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $953,938.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

