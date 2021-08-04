Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

