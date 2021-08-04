Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 4,024 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 274,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,714. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38.

