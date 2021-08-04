Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 18,895 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,440,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.81. 492,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,719,345. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65.

