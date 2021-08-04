Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 4,542 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $6,843,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 132,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 252,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 29,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.