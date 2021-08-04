Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 41,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,945,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcimoto by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.