Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($4.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49. Arconic has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

ARNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

